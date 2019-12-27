Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Itron by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $869,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.