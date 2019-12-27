Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $320,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

