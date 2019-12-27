Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Financial worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $217,264. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.