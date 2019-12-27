Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Krystal Biotech worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 204.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,959 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 984.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 582,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 546,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

