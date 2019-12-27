Millennium Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,082 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cryolife by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cryolife by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a PEG ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

