Millennium Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.14. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.