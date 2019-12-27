Head to Head Analysis: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telekom Austria pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 3.18 $2.28 billion N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 1.01 $287.33 million $0.85 18.79

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 17.83% 9.58% 5.87% Telekom Austria 6.99% 12.58% 3.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Telekom Austria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

