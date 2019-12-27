Comparing Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -6,397.50% -2.89% -2.77% SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and SOUTH32 LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 361.45 -$2.55 million N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.26 $1.33 billion N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

