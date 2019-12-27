XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.78

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.78 and traded as high as $79.35. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 239,040 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,632,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $818,000.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

