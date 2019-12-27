LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.72. LGL Group shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 8,721 shares changing hands.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In other LGL Group news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at $946,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LGL Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LGL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

