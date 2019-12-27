Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 848,848 shares trading hands.

GPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial cut shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

