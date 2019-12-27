1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.70. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 44,433 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 79.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.