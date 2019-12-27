Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on increasing client assets and to strengthen overall business through introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Also, the company's association with TD Bank supports cross-selling opportunities. Yet, rising costs due to ongoing investments in technology and advertising costs have been impacting bottom-line growth unfavorably. Also, its decision to eliminate commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades is likely to affect revenue growth. Notably, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced merger, creating behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

AMTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

