ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

