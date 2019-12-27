AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of ANAB opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.08. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

