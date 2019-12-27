AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.86

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.86 and traded as high as $62.30. AerCap shares last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 322,815 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

