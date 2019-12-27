American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.28

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.28 and traded as high as $40.50. American National BankShares shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 11,968 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.