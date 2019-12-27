Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.86

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.86 and traded as high as $86.53. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 72,448 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,029.84. Insiders have sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 656,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 161.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 320,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 816,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after acquiring an additional 182,242 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $13,233,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.