Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $20.70. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 380,136 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

