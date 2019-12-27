bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.92

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.03. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 5,234 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of bebe stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

bebe stores Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.