LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.48

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.48 and traded as high as $86.29. LogMeIn shares last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 308,018 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in LogMeIn by 331.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 675,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 780.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 170.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after buying an additional 304,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,313.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 162,915 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

