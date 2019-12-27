Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.86

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.86 and traded as high as $115.40. Ross Stores shares last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 535,707 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $15,489,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 497,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

