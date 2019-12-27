The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.19

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $27.24. The Western Union shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1,068,958 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

