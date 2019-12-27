Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.21

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.21 and traded as high as $40.13. Lazard shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 216,086 shares traded.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

