Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.46

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.46 and traded as high as $298.59. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $298.39, with a volume of 97,025 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.38.

The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.52 and its 200 day moving average is $256.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

