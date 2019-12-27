Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.61

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.61 and traded as high as $39.44. Pfizer shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 4,921,941 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

