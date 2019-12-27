Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.57 and traded as high as $129.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities shares last traded at $129.36, with a volume of 99,780 shares changing hands.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 815.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

