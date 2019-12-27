RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.10

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.10 and traded as high as $75.60. RPM International shares last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 119,187 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after buying an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after acquiring an additional 179,678 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

