Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.10 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $154.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $851.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $854.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $904.11 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $914.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

