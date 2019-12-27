Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 201.6% in December

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the November 28th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

