Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the November 28th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.58 on Friday. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

