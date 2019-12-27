Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Grows By 165.1%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the November 28th total of 762,000 shares. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.