Short Interest in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Expands By 185.8%

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the November 28th total of 196,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOO. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

