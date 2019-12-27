Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the November 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EDNT opened at $1.93 on Friday. Edison Nation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Edison Nation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

