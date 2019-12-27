Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CRWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

CRWS stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Crown Crafts by 56.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

