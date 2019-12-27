Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDEX stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.50. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

