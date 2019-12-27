Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 135.1% in December

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ITRM stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.00%. Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

