$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will announce sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $36.30 million. Middlesex Water reported sales of $33.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full year sales of $136.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $138.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.75 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $149.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middlesex Water.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MSEX opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

