Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $399.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.10 million and the lowest is $398.70 million. Msci reported sales of $361.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $260.48 on Friday. Msci has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $267.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Msci by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after buying an additional 935,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

