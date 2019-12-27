$115.12 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $115.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the highest is $119.56 million. CRA International reported sales of $108.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $444.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $451.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $473.24 million, with estimates ranging from $457.30 million to $494.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. CRA International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

