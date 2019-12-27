ValuEngine Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE PRGO opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

