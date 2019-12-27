$59.54 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $59.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.55 billion to $60.41 billion. McKesson reported sales of $56.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $228.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.13 billion to $230.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.53 billion to $242.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $139.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

