Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

