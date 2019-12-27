Critical Survey: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus Navigator (NASDAQ:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navigator and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -5.86% -1.47% -0.76% Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $310.05 million 2.43 -$5.74 million ($0.05) -270.20 Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.86 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.37

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Navigator has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Navigator presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Navigator.

Summary

Navigator beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

