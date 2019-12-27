Critical Review: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Atlas Copco (NASDAQ:ALFVY)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lam Research has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lam Research and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $9.65 billion 4.43 $2.19 billion $14.55 20.27 Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 2.30 $520.14 million $1.24 20.67

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lam Research pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lam Research is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lam Research and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 1 9 9 0 2.42 Atlas Copco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $264.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.37%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 22.38% 43.11% 18.75% Atlas Copco 11.96% 21.11% 8.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lam Research beats Atlas Copco on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; and Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, SP to address a range of wafer cleaning. Further, it provides Metryx mass metrology systems for high aspect ratio etch, conformal and ALD/sidewall deposition, horizontal processing, film density monitoring, carbon mask open, and wafer cleaning/polymer removal applications; and legacy products. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

