SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) versus HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA) Critical Survey

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $254.32 million 9.59 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.67 HUYA $678.27 million 5.76 -$281.83 million $0.10 179.10

SVMK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.72% -29.90% -10.66% HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59%

Volatility and Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SVMK and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 0 5 0 3.00 HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00

SVMK presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than SVMK.

Summary

HUYA beats SVMK on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

