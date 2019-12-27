Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $556.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.94 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million
Tesla Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion
Tesla Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion
Biogen Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion
Biogen Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion
$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. This Quarter
$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. This Quarter
Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.98 Billion
Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.98 Billion
$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report