Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $556.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.94 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

