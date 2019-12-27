Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.57 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $24.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.83 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $430.94 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $433.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

