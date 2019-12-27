Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.68 billion. Biogen also reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.40.

BIIB opened at $301.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after acquiring an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after acquiring an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.