$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,250.40.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,210.72 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $798.41 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,189.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,134.14.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,593,000 after buying an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.